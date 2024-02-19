Ben Affleck's best performances

'The Way Back' to 'Argo': Ben Affleck's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 09:10 pm Feb 19, 202409:10 pm

What's the story Hollywood royalty Ben Affleck is not only a great actor, but also a skilled writer, director, and producer. He has won two Academy Awards for his writing and production work in both categories. Be it an action-packed political thriller or an intense, poignant drama, Affleck can excel in any part effortlessly. Take a look at some of his greatest roles.

#1

'The Way Back' (2020)

In The Way Back, Affleck delivers a powerful performance as Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball phenomenon turned construction worker combating personal demons. Affleck's portrayal navigates the depths of addiction, loss, and redemption, bringing authenticity and vulnerability to Cunningham. His nuanced acting adds emotional heft to this sports drama, making it a compelling exploration of resilience and self-discovery. Gavin O'Connor directed it.

#2

'Gone Girl' (2014)

In the psychological thriller Gone Girl, Affleck portrays Nick Dunne, a man caught in the vortex of a media frenzy when his wife goes missing under suspicious circumstances. Affleck's performance is a nuanced exploration of a complex character, blurring the lines between innocence and guilt. Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry also starred in this David Fincher directorial.

#3

'Argo' (2012)

Affleck shines in Argo, where he takes on the role of Tony Mendez, a CIA operative tasked with orchestrating a daring rescue mission during the Iran﻿ hostage crisis. Affleck's performance is marked by its quiet intensity and strategic acumen, with his portrayal anchoring this true-life thriller. The film greeted both critical acclaim and multiple accolades, including three Academy Awards. Affleck also helmed it.

#4

'Chasing Amy' (1997)

In Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy, Affleck essays Holden McNeil, a comic book artist navigating the complexities of love and sexuality. He brings emotional depth to the character, grappling with insecurities and evolving relationships. His nuanced performance adds authenticity to the film's exploration of identity and acceptance. It showcases Affleck's early talent, contributing to the film's cult status within the world of independent cinema.

#5

'Dogma' (1999)

In the irreverent and satirical multistarer film Dogma, Affleck portrays Bartleby, a disgruntled angel seeking redemption. His performance is a blend of humor and pathos as he navigates the cosmic absurdity of Smith's religious satire. Affleck's portrayal, alongside Matt Damon, adds a dynamic layer to the movie's exploration of faith and existential dilemmas, making Dogma a unique addition to Affleck's diverse filmography.