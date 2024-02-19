This is how 'Marry My Husband' will come to an end!

What's the story K-drama Marry My Husband is approaching its conclusion, with a nail-biting finale set for Tuesday. This Prime Video series follows Kang Ji-won's (Park Min-young) vengeful journey after uncovering her husband Park Min-hwan's (Lee Yi-kyung) affair with her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon). After her tragic death, Kang is transported back in time and plots revenge with the assistance of her boss, Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na In-woo). Now, as the finale approaches, these three key questions have fans on edge.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Penned by Shin Yoo-dam, MMH intricately combines various genres such as revenge, workplace drama, time travel, romance, and fantasy. Since its premiere on tvN on January 1, the show has consistently dominated ratings﻿. Adapted from an eponymous webtoon by Sung So-jak, the series has closely followed the source material, with minimal deviations. As the conclusion approaches, viewers can anticipate an ending faithful to the original story—which is, hint, a happy one!

Key questions

Three key points to anticipate in the finale

Three key questions have enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the finale. The first is the outcome of Kang's showdown with Park and Jung remains shrouded in mystery. Second, viewers are eager to discover if Kang and Yoo will find happiness together. Finally, it'll be intriguing to see how fate will be altered as Kang strives to avoid repeating her past life's mistakes.

Spoilers ahead

Potential ending based on the original webcomic

If the series stays true to its webcomic origins, Kang will succeed in her quest for vengeance against Park and Jung. In the comic, the deceitful duo marries but faces a tumultuous life together due to Park's flawed character and financial woes. Meanwhile, our lead character is likely to wed her confidant Yoo, with whom she shares a tantalizing "will-they-won't-they" romance, potentially leading to a happy ending.

Potential sequel

Is there any possibility of 'Marry My Husband' S02?

Although MMH is wrapping up its first season, the likelihood of a second season is slim. Most modern, contemporary K-dramas typically end after one season, as they narrate a complete story. Moreover, Marry My Husband is adapted from a standalone webcomic without any sequel or follow-up. Should a second season be considered, fresh material would need to be developed, which is a rarity for K-dramas.