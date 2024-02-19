Everything about Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

What's the story Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to exchange vows on Wednesday (February 21) in Goa. The lovebirds—who made their relationship public in 2021—have picked the luxurious ITC Grand Hotel for their nuptials. Embracing the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI, this Bollywood couple is set for a dreamy wedding. Get the inside scoop on the guest list, menu, and other details of the big celebration!

Pre-wedding festivities

Pre-wedding celebrations; wedding theme

The wedding celebrations commenced with a lively dhol night last week. Following this, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, offering prayers together before heading to Goa. Meanwhile, the upcoming beach-front wedding—as revealed by the viral wedding card—promises a picturesque setting with a mesmerizing blue and white color scheme, adorned with captivating floral arrangements and an elegant mandap for the pheras.

Menu

Eco-friendly wedding with a super-delicious healthy menu

The soon-to-be-wed couple has chosen to go green for their big day. They've incorporated eco-friendly elements such as digital invites to save paper, a no-fireworks policy, and support for tree-planting initiatives. Singh and Bhagnani have curated a mouthwatering wedding menu that offers a mix of Indian and global dishes. Health-conscious attendees can enjoy gluten-free and sugar-free options, while sushi lovers will be delighted to find the couple's favorite dish on the menu.

Wedding outfits

These designers are crafting their outfits

Top-notch fashion designers Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta are hard at work crafting stunning wedding ensembles. Per reports, their commitment to the environment will be reflected in their choice of attire as well. Just a few hours after their initial pre-wedding event in Mumbai, Singh shared pictures of her attire—a stunning green sharara which further fueled the excitement for what's to follow.

Guest list

Star-studded guest list for the grand celebration

A-list celebrities from the film industry who have collaborated with Pooja Entertainment are expected to grace the couple's wedding. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are likely to attend the wedding. Security expert Yusuf Ibrahim—who has previously worked with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone—will be overseeing safety measures at the venue.