Official! Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation revealed

By Aikantik Bag 01:44 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their big day on February 21, as they plan to exchange vows in the picturesque setting of Goa. Their wedding invitation, a delightful blend of pink and blue with a floral touch, has been unveiled, featuring the couple's fun and catchy hashtag, "ABDONOBHAGNA-NI."

Details

More exciting details about the wedding ceremony

The second page of the invitation reveals details about the pheras ceremony, set to take place on the same day. A majestic mandap setup is beautifully illustrated alongside the text, reflecting the grandeur of the event. Goa holds a special place in Singh and Bhagnani's love story, making it the perfect choice for their destination wedding.

