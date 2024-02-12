'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' to premiere on February 23

By Aikantik Bag 01:16 pm Feb 12, 202401:16 pm

What's the story There are times when some crime cases shake the entire nation. From its notoriety to its degree of abuse of power, these cases stay in the limelight for years. One such case is the Sheena Bora murder case. On Monday, the OTT giant Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming docuseries on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused of the case.

OTT

Premiere date and interview details

The docuseries promises to cover all aspects of the case. Mukerjea was the mother of Bora and the case has layered intertwined familial issues. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is set to premiere on February 23 and is helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz. It will feature interviews of Vidhie Mukherjea, Mikhail Bora, and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, among others.

