'EASY' is streaming on all major platforms

By Aikantik Bag 04:06 pm Feb 19, 2024

What's the story LE SSERAFIM has dropped their latest mini-album, EASY, along with a captivating music video for the title track. This marks the group's first new music of 2024, following their full album Unforgiven in May 2023. The visually stunning music video features the five members performing intricate choreography in a neon-lit, overgrown church setting.

According to Source Music, EASY highlights "the authenticity of the album's theme surrounding anxiety and vulnerability beneath a confident exterior." Filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Nina McNeely, who has worked with stars like Doja Cat and The Weeknd, the title track boasts a trap-infused chorus with lyrics such as, "I could get hurt but keep on walking, kiss me / If it's hard then I make it easy."

The mini-album features tracks like Good Bones, Swan Song, Smart, and We Got So Much. Members Yunjin, Kazuha, Chaewon, and Sakura are credited as co-lyricists for Swan Song, while Yunjin also co-wrote Smart and We Got So Much. The youngest member, Eunchae, contributed to the lyrics of We Got So Much.

