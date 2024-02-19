'ENTITY' is streaming on all major platforms

'WHERE AM I': Cha Eun-woo's 'ENTITY's track out now

By Aikantik Bag 03:47 pm Feb 19, 202403:47 pm

What's the story ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo recently released a captivating music video for WHERE AM I, a B-side track from his debut mini album ENTITY. The video features an alternative rock-style song that showcases Cha's tender vocals and heartfelt emotions. Fans are speculating that the song, which conveys a sense of longing, is dedicated to late ASTRO member Moonbin.

Details

More about the mini-album

Fans have appreciated Cha's solo debut and the title track STAY was met with great anticipation. During a solo fan meet, Cha performed WHERE AM I with tears in his eyes, which moved the fans. The already-released mini-album has two more songs: U&I and Fu*king Great Time.

