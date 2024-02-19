'WHERE AM I': Cha Eun-woo's 'ENTITY's track out now
ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo recently released a captivating music video for WHERE AM I, a B-side track from his debut mini album ENTITY. The video features an alternative rock-style song that showcases Cha's tender vocals and heartfelt emotions. Fans are speculating that the song, which conveys a sense of longing, is dedicated to late ASTRO member Moonbin.
More about the mini-album
Fans have appreciated Cha's solo debut and the title track STAY was met with great anticipation. During a solo fan meet, Cha performed WHERE AM I with tears in his eyes, which moved the fans. The already-released mini-album has two more songs: U&I and Fu*king Great Time.