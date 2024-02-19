'Very disheartening': Alia Bhatt expresses dismay over dog cruelty case
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently expressed her dismay over the shocking Thane pet dog assault case, calling it "very disheartening." The incident, which took place at Vetic Pet Clinic, gained attention after a viral video showed two staff members brutally attacking a chow-chow pet dog. The appalling footage outraged netizens and celebrities alike, who demanded severe punishment for the culprits.
Other celebrities expressed their concern
Following the arrest of the two individuals involved in the assault, both have reportedly gone into hiding. The Instagram account Street Dogs of Bombay has asked for help in finding them and questioned the effectiveness of the Rs. 50 fine laws. Despite filing an FIR, concerns have been raised about whether such nominal fines can ensure justice or if the duo will secure bail once again. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Jacqueline Fernandez also expressed their concern.