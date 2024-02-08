'Entity' drops on February 15

'Entity': Cha Eun-woo intrigues with new trailer

By Aikantik Bag

What's the story ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is currently gearing up for the debut of his solo album Entity. Ahead of its release on February 15, the makers are sharing several promo materials. Now, they have unveiled a mesmerizing trailer featuring the singer standing solo in an expansive, rocky terrain, creating a sense of wonder and curiosity. The teasers for the forthcoming mini-album suggest an emotional and refined narrative.

Cha's special show for fans

Apart from this, Cha has a special treat in store for fans attending his Seoul fan-con, 2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, on February 17. Just two days after Entity hits the shelves, the artist will perform all the tracks from his mini album at this exclusive event. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

