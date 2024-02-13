Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married in Goa

Rakul, Jackky to host eco-friendly wedding; full plan inside

What's the story Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their eco-friendly wedding on February 21 in Goa. The environmentally conscious couple has opted for digital invites to reduce paper waste, a no-fireworks policy, and a tree-planting initiative to counterbalance the event's carbon emissions. They have even consulted with carbon footprint experts to ensure their special day adheres to sustainable practices.

Carbon footprint experts have been roped in for guidelines

As reported by ANI, Singh and Bhagnani have enlisted the help of specialists to evaluate the environmental impact of their nuptials. These experts will advise on the number of trees needed to offset the carbon emissions produced by the celebration. The couple plans to actively participate in the tree-planting effort, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

More about the couple's wedding invite

A glimpse of the lovebirds' wedding invitation made the rounds on social media recently. It showcased a charming mix of pink and blue colors with a floral motif. The front page displayed a white sofa with blue and white pillows against white brick walls, and a blue door opening to a beautiful beach scene. The couple's logo and the catchy hashtag "ABDONOBHAGNA-NI" stood out in this picturesque setting.