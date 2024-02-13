Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan announce breakup after four years of being together

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Actors and former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have officially called it quits after nearly four years together. The duo, who first crossed paths on the reality show, got engaged in 2022. Despite ending their relationship five months ago due to compatibility issues, they continued living together in a Malad apartment until Khan moved out recently.

Khan and Punia wished each other well in life

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Punia shared her belief that "nothing is permanent" and that every relationship has a "shelf-life." She expressed her respect for Khan and wished him well. Khan also spoke with The Times of India, hoping that Punia "finds the love and success she deserves" and stated that he will always pray for her happiness.

The duo's recent works

As for their careers, Khan was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan, while Punia made an appearance on the TV show Naagmani. Both actors have made a name for themselves in the television industry. Khan took an extended break from TV before returning to the spotlight with Bigg Boss 14, and Punia gained recognition for her negative role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.