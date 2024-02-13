Thieves return M Manikandan's National Award and leave an apology note

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, burglars who stole the National Award medal of Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan from his home in Usilampatti, Madurai, have returned the prized possession. The thieves took the medal, one lakh rupees, and five sovereigns of gold. Sun News Tamil reported that the culprits left the medal and an apology note in a bag outside Manikandan's residence later. The note stated, "Sir, please forgive us. The result of your hard work is yours alone."

More about the robbery

Manikandan's home in Usilampatti is monitored by his assistant and driver since the director lives in Chennai for work. The driver found the house's gates open during an evening visit and promptly alerted the police. Following initial investigations, a case was registered, and authorities are continuing to search for the perpetrators. The return of the National Award medal and the apology note have added an intriguing twist to the case.

Manikandan's career in a nutshell

Manikandan began his career with the 2014 comedy-drama film Kaaka Muttai, produced by Vetrimaaran. He later directed Kuttrame Thandanai, starring Vidarth and Aandavan Kattalai in 2016, marking his first collaboration with actor Vijay Sethupathi. Their second collaboration, Kadaisi Vivasayi, won the National Award for Best Feature Film. The movie tells the story of an 85-year-old farmer named Nallandi who is arrested under false charges, resulting in his crops going bad due to neglect.