By Akash Pandey 02:03 pm Dec 15, 202302:03 pm

The company is offering premium plans for JioTV for the first time

Reliance Jio has introduced JioTV Premium, a set of subscription plans that provide access to 14 OTT apps, unlimited data, voice, and SMS benefits. The company is offering premium plans for JioTV for the first time. Earlier, JioTV was offered as a free version bundled with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. The latest development follows the launch of JioCinema Premium and the acquisition of streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup and IPL.

JioTV Premium plans: Cost, benefits, and availability

The JioTV Premium subscription starts at Rs. 398. It offers 28 days validity, 12 OTT apps, and 2GB extra data per day. The plan costing Rs. 1,198 provides 84 days validity, access to 14 OTT apps, and 2GB extra daily data. With the top-tier Rs. 4,498 subscription, you can enjoy 365 days of validity, 14 OTT apps, 2GB extra daily data, priority customer care, and an EMI payment facility. These plans will be available starting December 16.

How to access the OTT platforms?

JioTV Premium plans let you access content from up to 14 OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile Edition), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and more. Note that Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) can be accessed on their dedicated platforms. For Prime Video activation, obtain a voucher from the MyJio app, while Disney+ Hotstar activates upon logging into the app. Content from other remaining OTT apps can be directly accessed within the JioTV app.