Kate Winslet to Megan Fox: Times actors spoke against fame

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story People often believe that leading a celebrity life is all about glitz and glamor. But behind these blingy affairs are these stars who also have to face the brunt of being famous. Over time, many celebrities have spoken about the adverse effects of being famous. Among these is also Anne Hathaway, who once said how fame "f**ked [her] up for a really long time."

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio became overnight sensations after Titanic's release. However, Winslet, in an interview with Porter magazine, revealed that her "life was quite unpleasant" after the film's success. "I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed literally feeding the ducks," she said.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish once in an interview said that fame was "trash." "I don't mean this in a necessarily negative way, but I sort of lost my teenage years, because this all started when I was 13. There is no training, there's no, like, let me go to a school that's going to teach me how to be famous," Eilish told 3voor12 Extra.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson also once opened up on how fame affects the lives of celebrities. "You spend much time trying to fight it, but in the end, you find another way to live," he told GQ Spain while discussing life after tasting success. He reportedly said what people don't realize is how lonely they (celebrities) become once they stop living a "normal" life.

Megan Fox

As per Megan Fox, being a celebrity also means getting bullied, not in high school but on a "global front." "They all think we should shut the f**k up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or you drive a Bentley... What people don't realize is...you're being bullied by millions of people constantly," she told Esquire.