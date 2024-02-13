BLACKPINK's Lisa joins cast of 'The White Lotus'

BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut onscreen with 'The White Lotus' S03

By Tanvi Gupta 10:37 am Feb 13, 202410:37 am

What's the story The White Lotus Season 3 will feature a K-pop idol in its cast. You read that right! BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to make her acting debut in the highly-anticipated third installment of HBO's hit series created by Mike White. Set in Thailand, the upcoming season will feature a new group of guests at the White Lotus resort, but specific plot details remain under wraps.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Thai rapper and singer Lisa is the second BLACKPINK member to join an HBO series, following Jennie's appearance on The Idol, which was canceled after its first season. Previously, rumors circulated about Lisa joining the cast of The Walking Dead when BLINKS (name of fandom) noticed the show's official Instagram account following her. While speculation quickly faded, BLINKS are now delighted with Lisa's official acting debut in The White Lotus.

Cast

Lisa will be joining this star-studded, expansive cast

Notably, Lisa will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the upcoming installment. As with all castings for Season 3, her role is being kept under wraps. She will be joining the previously announced ensemble cast of Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan, among others. Meanwhile, Natasha Rothwell is set to reprise her role as Belinda from Season 1. Michael Imperioli is also among the returning cast members.

Insights

'The White Lotus' series background, accolades: All to know

The White Lotus has been a huge success for HBO since its 2021 debut. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including Best Limited or Anthology series. The second season, set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations and won five awards. HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to film and promote the show's third season.

Career

Meanwhile, quick look at Lisa's career trajectory

BLACKPINK is a globally acclaimed girl group that has collaborated with big names like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. In addition to the group's success, Lisa has made a name for herself outside of BLACKPINK. She established her own management company, Lloud Co., and holds several individual records. This includes her solo album Lalisa, which made her the first female artist to sell 7,36,999 copies in its first week in South Korea.