'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh (59) dies of cardiac arrest

What's the story Television actor Rituraj Singh, renowned for remarkable performances on the small screen, including in Anupamaa, tragically passed away on Monday night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. He had reportedly been grappling with pancreatic health complications recently, following which he was hospitalized. His sudden demise has left his loved ones and admirers in shock and mourning. Singh's friend and actor, Amit Behl, confirmed the news.

Health complications

What Behl said about Singh's passing

Behl, a dear friend of the late actor, confirmed the news of his demise and expressed sorrow. His statement read, "Yes, [Singh] passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away." Singh reportedly breathed his last at 12:30am on Tuesday and had been hospitalized for the past 15 days.

Condolences

'Shocked and heartbroken': Actor Sandip Sikand

Speaking to The Indian Express, actor Sandip Sikand expressed shock at Singh's untimely demise. "I'm shocked & heartbroken on hearing the news! Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning...I've just been in shock," he stated. "I've worked closely with [Singh] on Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, he was one of the only actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show," said Sikand, adding that he was "one of the finest human beings."

About his career

Look at his acclaimed and recent works

Singh was a renowned name in the film and television industries. In the films, he was seen in titles such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania as Varun Dhawan's father and as Sunil Dutta in Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, among others. More recently, he was seen in the Rupali Ganguly-led television series Anupamaa. In the show, he essayed the role of Vikram, the man who hires Anupamaa to work at his restaurant.

On the personal front

Know more about late actor

According to reports, Singh was born in Kota, Rajasthan, and later moved to New Delhi for schooling. He was only 12 years old when he shifted his base to the United States (US), only to return to India once again and settle down in Mumbai in 1993. He attended Barry John's Theatre Action Group (TAG) and was associated with it for 12 years.