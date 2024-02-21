'Mickey 17' is directed, written, and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho

Robert Pattinson-led 'Mickey 17' to release in 2025

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:00 pm Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Warner Bros. has revealed a new theatrical premiere date for Bong Joon-ho's much-awaited film Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson. The sci-fi flick is now scheduled to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, after being postponed from its initial March 29, 2024 release. The date change was made to provide more makers time to complete the project, which has experienced delays due to last year's strikes and various production changes.

Earlier in January, the movie was taken off the 2024 schedule of releases for Warner Bros. First announced in 2022, it has been in the works for two years. As per reports, production for the movie is said to have begun in August 2022 at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England. Filming concluded the same year in December.

'Mickey 17' to now be released in IMAX

The updated release date for Mickey 17 enables the movie to be shown in IMAX, which was previously difficult due to prior bookings for other films this March. Moreover, the January 31, 2025, release aligns with the Lunar New Year, a significant international moviegoing event. The strategic decision by Warner Bros. aims to take advantage of the holiday season, especially in South Korea. It will also help meet the demand for more releases during that period.

All about 'Mickey 17'

Adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7, Mickey 17 tells the story of an Expendable, a disposable worker on a human mission to colonize the icy world of Niflheim. Pattinson is joined by a stellar cast, including Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo. Bong is not only directing it but also writing and producing the movie under his company Offscreen, alongside producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

Clash at the box office

January is typically seen as a period of box office slump with few new releases. However, Mickey 17 will compete with Universal/DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man, Universal/Blumhouse's The Woman in the Yard, Sony's Paddington in Peru, and a Jason Statham action film in January 2025. Despite the competition, a highly anticipated movie like Mickey 17 during this time could benefit from January's pent-up demand, as demonstrated by recent successes like M3GAN (2023), Scream (2022), and Bad Boys for Life (2020).