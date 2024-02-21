'Bramayugam' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 01:23 pm Feb 21, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their strong out-of-the-box content and marvelous storytelling. Over the years, the industry has produced various cinematic gems, and veteran superstar Mammootty's latest release, Bramayugam, is one of them. Released on Thursday, the movie shows the acclaimed actor in a new avatar, leaving fans in awe of him. At the box office, too, the movie has been performing quite well.

Marching toward Rs. 20 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 1.4 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 15.8 crore in India. The horror thriller film received rave reviews from critics and viewers, especially with Mammootty's performance being hailed widely. The cast also includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari, among others.

