Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Fighter was touted to be 2024's first moneyspinner of Bollywood, and it has emerged as the year's highest-grossing Indian film so far. Directed by Siddharth Anand and released on January 25, it has amassed over Rs. 330 crore globally. The actioner has held its ground with ease until now but has seen a substantial decline in collections since the fourth weekend.

Inching closer to Rs. 225 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner earned about Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 207.7 crore in India. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Moreover, Fighter marks Anand's reunion with Hrithik Roshan after War (2019). The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

