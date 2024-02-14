'Singham Again' is slated for August 15 release

'Singham Again': Arjun Kapoor v/s Ranveer Singh in villainous first-look

By Aikantik Bag 11:03 am Feb 14, 202411:03 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty's cop universe is becoming bigger day by day! Now, Arjun Kapoor has joined the star-studded cast and will be donning the villain's role in Singham Again. The actor unveiled his first look on Instagram, showcasing a blood-stained face and a sinister grin. He is slated to be pitted against Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Next Article

First look

Singh and Ajay Devgn praised Kapoor's look

Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm, and said, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain." The first look of Kapoor is menacing and exudes a raw and daunting vibe. The first look has been praised by fellow cast members Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. It is slated for August 15 release.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post