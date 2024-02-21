'Eagle' box office collection

What's the story Telugu cinema is currently among the most talked about industries in India. From its stellar content to larger-than-life characters, Tollywood is known for big-budget films. "Mass Maharaja" Ravi Teja is a major star in Telugu cinema, and his latest action thriller Eagle made a grand theatrical debut on February 9. However, its collections at the box office have been falling in the second week.

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned just Rs. 31 lakh on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.48 crore in India. Eagle received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The cast also includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivasa Reddy, among others. The project has been bankrolled by People Media Factory.

