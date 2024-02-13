Katy Perry to exit 'Amercian Idol' after 22nd season

What's the story Katy Perry, a beloved judge on American Idol, dropped a bombshell during her recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! She announced that the 22nd season of the popular singing contest would be her final one. Perry explained to Jimmy Kimmel, "This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol." The announcement has left fans shocked.

Perry's journey on 'American Idol'

Perry first joined American Idol in March 2018, during its 16th season, when ABC brought the show back to life after its original run on Fox. Since then, she has been a staple on the judges panel, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Reflecting on her time on the show, Perry expressed, "I mean, I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

