Esha Deol drops first post after separation from Bharat Takhtani

By Aikantik Bag 02:01 pm Feb 22, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani decided to end their decade-long marriage recently. Following Deol's first public appearance since the announcement, she posted a sunlit selfie on Instagram with a cryptic caption: "No matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise." In a joint statement to Delhi Times, they had said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Through this transition, the well-being of our two children remains our top priority. We request that our privacy be respected."

Details

The duo's love story in a nutshell

The ex-couple first met during an inter-school competition called Cascade, where Deol attended Jamnabai Narsee School and Takhtani studied at Learner's Academy in Bandra. Her younger sister, Ahana Deol, shared in a YouTube video that the two initially dated as teenagers but broke up after a hand-holding incident. They reconnected 10 years later, with Takhtani asking for permission before holding Deol's hand again.