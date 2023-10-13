'Bagha Jatin,' 'Dawshom Awbotaar' nationwide release dates are out

'Bagha Jatin,' 'Dawshom Awbotaar' nationwide release dates are out

By Aikantik Bag 04:53 pm Oct 13, 2023

Bengali cinema is set for an ultimate box office showdown

Bengali cinema is currently roaring with some impeccable films lined up for release. The upcoming Dussehra weekend is lucrative for films across India and now two Bengali films are going to have nationwide release. Superstar Dev's Bagha Jatin will be a pan-India release in Bengali and Hindi. On the other hand, Srijit Mukherji's Dawshom Awbotaar is set for nationwide release in Bengali.

Dev hops on pan-India bandwagon with 'Bagha Jatin'

Pan-India films are a proven formula of maximum reach. After the success of Jeet's Chengiz, Dev is set to capture the viewers with Bagha Jatin. The period action drama revolves around the real-life revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee. The makers have opted for a massy treatment like in RRR and the film is releasing in Bengali on October 19, and in Hindi on October 20.

'Dawshom Awbotaar' promises a tale of vengeance and nostalgia

Mukherji's Dawshom Awbotaar will mark the return of Probir Roy Chowdhury (Prosenjit Chatterjee). The film marks the inception of Tollywood's first cop universe. The double prequel of Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da is highly anticipated among fans and it releases in Bengal on October 19 and in other states in India on October 20. The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta and Anirban Bhattacharya, among others.

