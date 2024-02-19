Taylor Swift and Traice Kelce win big at People's Choice Awards

What's the story The 2024 edition of the People's Choice Awards was a night to remember, with lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stealing the spotlight. Swift bagged four awards, including Female Artist, Pop Artist, Concert Tour, and Social Celebrity. Meanwhile, Kelce was crowned Athlete of the Year. The dazzling event was hosted by actor and author Simu Liu and featured a mix of awe-inspiring performances and presentations.

Other winners and notable performances

Other big winners included Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Jimmy Fallon, each taking home two awards. Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Kelly Clarkson were applauded for their TV performances. The night was filled with electrifying performances by Lenny Kravitz, Lainey Wilson, and Kylie Minogue. Jennifer Aniston presented the Comedy Icon Award to Adam Sandler, while Victoria Monét handed the Music Icon Award to Lenny Kravitz.

