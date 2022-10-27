Entertainment

People's Choice Awards: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles receive most nominations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 27, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year

For the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles have received the most nods. While Bad Bunny has received seven nominations, Styles has received six. They have picked up nominations in categories like Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022, Album of 2022, and Music Video of 2022, among other categories. Read on to learn more about this year's People's Choice Awards.

Nominees Other top music nominees of the year

Other musicians to receive the most nominations are Luke Combs, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Charlie Puth who have received four nominations each. Gomez has also received two other nominations for her work on the hit TV show Only Murders in the Building. Lizzo has also received four nods for the show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls under Competition Show of 2022 category.

Details When will the award ceremony be aired?

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be aired on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 6, at 9:00pm ET/PT. The ceremony will take place in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is set to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has also received a nomination under the Comedy TV Star category for Saturday Night Live.

Quote Here's what Thompson said about hosting the show

Speaking about hosting the show for the second time, Thompson said in a statement, "I'm beyond excited to host the People's Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites." "I am so grateful to be nominated; shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!" he further added.

Information How to cast your vote for the awards?

Voting for the 2022 People's Choice Awards started on Thursday and it will go on till November 9, 11:59pm ET. Fans can vote online at VotePCA.com and on Twitter. Apart from these, votes cast on the special day "Turbo Tuesday" (November 1) will count twice. This will equal up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, and per voting method.