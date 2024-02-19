These Korean artists won big at 2024 People's Choice Awards

What's the story K-pop is on a roll! The Hallyu sensations BTS's Jungkook and Stray Kids clinched awards at the 49th People's Choice Awards. It was held Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by actor-author Simu Liu, the event celebrated stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in music, TV, and movies from 2023, with online votes deciding the winners.

Male Artist of the Year was presented to Jungkook!

After a stellar run on Billboard with his debut album GOLDEN, Jungkook clinched The Male Artist of the Year at PCA. He outshined renowned artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, Jack Harlow, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd. Notably, the Korean singer-songwriter earned four nominations in total, including Pop Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year.

Congratulations, Jungkook

Stray Kids won the Group of the Year Award

In a thrilling competition for the Best Group/Duo of the Year, K-pop groups TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) and Stray Kids faced off. Ultimately, Stray Kids emerged victorious, securing The Best Group title. Their triumph over prominent names such as Dan + Shay, Fuerza Regida, and Jonas Brothers marked them as the third Korean group, alongside BTS and BLACKPINK, to clinch the prestigious award.

Take a look at this post

Stray Kids joined K-pop giants in awards triumph

Stray Kids etched its name in history by joining BTS and BLACKPINK as winners of The Billboard Music Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and now the PCAs. Their 2023 releases—EP Rock-Star and third studio album 5-Star—dominated charts. Notably, 5-Star achieved the remarkable feat of being certified for 5M album sales—making them only the third group in Korean history to attain this milestone.

Other big winners of PCA in music categories

Swift emerged as a big winner of the night, securing an impressive four trophies, including Female Artist, Pop Artist, Concert Tour, and Social Celebrity. Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj each claimed two awards. Rodrigo won Best Song (Vampire) and Best Album (Guts), while Minaj earned honors for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Collaboration Song (Barbie World). Ice Spice also took home the New Artist award.