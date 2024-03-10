Next Article

Hollywood actor Emily Osment celebrates her 32nd birthday on Sunday

Emily Osment's birthday special: Explore 'Young Sheldon' star's best performances

What's the story Emily Osment, famously recognized for her portrayal of Lilly Truscott, Miley Stewart's best friend—has an extensive body of work beyond Hannah Montana. Born into Hollywood royalty with elder brother Haley Joel, a 2000s child star—Osment began her career at just five. Throughout her journey, she has taken on diverse roles, including notable cameos. On her 32nd birthday, revisit her standout performances.

'Hannah Montana' (2006-2011)

Osment's most iconic role undoubtedly rests with her portrayal of Lilly in the Disney Channel series. Although she had previously stolen the spotlight as Gerti Giggles in Spy Kids 2 (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), it was her role in the Disney series that truly catapulted her into stardom. She shared the screen with Miley Cyrus.

'Cleaners' (2013-2014)

In 2013, Osment surprised audiences with her role in the action series Cleaners, where she portrayed Roxie, one of the two main characters alongside Emmanuelle Chriqui as Veronica. The show follows two female "murderers-for-hire" who take on a task that leads them into deeper trouble. This performance marked a departure from Osment's typical acting roles, showcasing her versatility in a thrilling and intense series.

'Young & Hungry' (2014-2018)

In ABC Family's sitcom heyday of the 2010s, Young & Hungry shone brightly. Osment took on the role of Gabi Diamond—a blogger and food enthusiast. Gabi becoming a personal chef to someone hailing from a contrasting social stratum provided a lens into the evolving landscape of social media. Osment's central role in the series marked a substantial chapter in her journey through TV stardom.

'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Currently in its final and seventh season, Young Sheldon, the spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, delves into the childhood of the brilliant Sheldon Cooper. Osment joined the cast in 2022 as Mandy. The dynamic relationship between Mandy and Sheldon's elder brother, Georgie gained significant popularity, leading to the confirmation by CBS that they'll have their own show in the upcoming 2024-2025 TV slate.