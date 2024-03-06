Next Article

'Young Sheldon' spinoff to focus on Georgie and Mandy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Mar 06, 202411:50 am

What's the story The Big Bang Theory's spinoff Young Sheldon's universe is expanding with another spinoff! As per reports, the new series will focus on Shelden Cooper's older brother, Georgie, and his bride-to-be Mandy—with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles. Following the breadcrumbs of speculation laid out in January, CBS has ordered a full series, set to premiere during its 2024-2025 TV slate.

Context

Why does this story matter?

CBS's nod to the spinoff ensures producer-writer-director Chuck Lorre's remarkable streak with a series on the network for a 22nd consecutive season. The upcoming multicamera show—a departure from the single-camera format of Young Sheldon—solidifies Lorre's presence on CBS since the 2003 debut of Two and a Half Men. Notably, both Young Sheldon and Lorre's other CBS comedy—Bob Hearts Abishola—are currently in their final seasons.

Statement

'Young Sheldon' executive producers will continue in spinoff

Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, the executive producers behind Young Sheldon, will weave their magic once again in the spinoff series. The troika expressed their excitement, vowing to continue the captivating tales of the Cooper family. Warner Bros. TV—Lorre's longstanding creative haven—is producing. Meanwhile, Lorre and Warner Bros. are also cooking up another TBBT spinoff for Max—details of which are shrouded in secrecy.

Speculation

Will other Cooper family characters appear in this spinoff?

The spinoff is set to revolve around Georgie and Mandy as the young couple navigate the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage while raising their family in Texas. As the shortened Season 7 of Young Sheldon transitions the young genius boy to California, characters from the sitcom can seamlessly participate in the new venture. TBBT canon suggests a potential appearance by Sheldon's mother Mary.

Quashing rumors

Meanwhile, Raegan Revord clarified Missy's role in spinoff

Missy's participation in the spinoff seems unlikely, as recently revealed by Raegan Revord (Missy). The actor clarified that she hasn't been contacted about it and is all prepared to move on from Young Sheldon. Meanwhile, the spinoff marks CBS's third straight-to-series pickup for the 2024-25 season, accompanying NCIS: Origins, a prequel, and Watson, a medical drama with a Sherlock Holmes connection, starring Morris Chestnut.

Poll

