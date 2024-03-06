Next Article

Both 'John Wick' and 'Twilight' film series are popular among the fans

Lionsgate announces development of 'John Wick,' 'Twilight' series

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:27 am Mar 06, 202411:27 am

What's the story Lionsgate is developing an animated series based on the Twilight books, as confirmed by company Vice Chairman Michael Burns. The announcement came during a media conference organized by Morgan Stanley. Drawing from Stephenie Meyer's novels, the series aims to extend the reach of previously successful film adaptations into animation, targeting existing fans and new audiences. Along with Twilight, Lionsgate will also develop a John Wick series.

What's it about?

Animated series to revisit 'Twilight' saga

The upcoming animated series is based on four Twilight novels - Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn, released between 2005 and 2008. The original films' global box office revenue exceeded $3B, underscoring the saga's popularity and potential for continued storytelling in other mediums, including animation.

Franchise expansion

'Twilight' has received several literary spinoffs

Meyer expanded the Twilight universe with Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined in 2015, offering a gender-swapped version of the original story. In 2020, she released Midnight Sun, retelling the first novel from Edward Cullen's perspective. These literary additions provide a broader narrative canvas that may influence the animated series' direction and storytelling approach. The news about a series being developed by Lionsgate was leaked in April 2023.

Makers' interest in series development

Anticipated interest in 'Twilight' animation

Burns expressed optimism about the animated series, anticipating "a lot of interest" during his talk at the Morgan Stanley conference. This sentiment reflects the enduring popularity of the Twilight Saga and its potential to captivate a diverse audience. The decision to animate the series suggests a strategic move to tap into nostalgia while reaching new generations of viewers.

Other works

'John Wick' series is also in development

In addition to the Twilight series, Lionsgate is broadening the John Wick franchise with a new television series. Keanu Reeves, who has portrayed the action hero across four films since 2014, is central to this expansion. The move follows the September 2023 premiere of The Continental, a prequel miniseries on Peacock. A spinoff, titled Ballerina is coming in 2025.