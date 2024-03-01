Next Article

Box office buzz: 'Dune: Part Two' earns $10M in previews

By Aikantik Bag 04:22 pm Mar 01, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Dune: Part Two﻿, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film, has reportedly earned over $10M in previews, including a whopping $2M from an IMAX fan event screening on February 25. As per Deadline, they show a strong start for the movie, outpacing its predecessor, which made $5.1M from Thursday night previews.

Comparisons to other blockbusters and presale figures

The impressive preview earnings for Dune: Part Two surpassed those of John Wick: Chapter 4's $8.9M and are on par with Universal's Oppenheimer's $10.5M. The movie's performance in premium-format presales is robust, while standard advance ticket sales are just satisfactory.

Social media influence will add to the buzz

Dune: Part Two has received a 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and boasts a social media universe (SMU), per RelishMix, of 575.5M across various platforms, outshining the first film's 468.9M SMU. This success is attributed to the cast's social media presence, including stars like Zendaya (227.8M), Dave Bautista (180.1M), Timothée Chalamet (21.1M), Florence Pugh (9.5M), Austin Butler (5.2M), and Josh Brolin (3.3M). Their full activation across all social platforms has significantly contributed to the film's online buzz.