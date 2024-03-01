Next Article

S.Coups is exempted from mandatory military enlistment

By Aikantik Bag 04:03 pm Mar 01, 2024

What's the story PLEDIS Entertainment recently confirmed that SEVENTEEN's S.Coups has been exempted from military service due to a knee injury he sustained in 2023. The agency revealed, "Due to a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee joint, S.Coups underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery." Consequently, after major surgery and ongoing physical rehabilitation therapy, S.Coups was classified as Grade 5 in South Korea's conscription system.

Trivia

Grade 5 classification in South Korean military

Men classified as Grade 5 in South Korea's conscription system are exempted from mandatory military service during peacetime but are required to perform labor in support of the military in the event of a war. This exemption allows S.Coups to continue his career with SEVENTEEN without interruption due to military service.

Comeback

Agency commented on SEVENTEEN's comeback

In addition to addressing S.Coups's military service exemption, the agency also responded to rumors about SEVENTEEN's potential April comeback. The agency stated, "We will make an official announcement regarding [SEVENTEEN's] precise comeback schedule at a later date." Meanwhile, both S.Coups and Jeonghan are set to resume group activities this month, starting with SEVENTEEN's upcoming encore concert in Incheon.