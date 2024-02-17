The cause of death for Snoop Dogg's younger brother, Bing Worthington, remains unknown

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:18 pm Feb 17, 202405:18 pm

What's the story American rapper-actor Snoop Dogg's younger brother, Bing Worthington, passed away at 44 on Thursday (local time). Worthington has worked with Dogg in various business roles, including tour manager and co-founder of Canadian record label Dogg Records. The 52-year-old rapper has shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram. He posted a photo with his late brother and a video featuring them, elder brother Jerry Wesley Carter, and others at a cemetery, mentioning their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021.

Instagram posts

Dogg's emotional tribute to his brother

Worthington has contributed significantly to Dogg's career and the music industry. Dogg shared a series of images and videos of his late younger brother as a tribute to him. In one of the posts, Dogg shared an image of Worthington with their mother and wrote, "bac wit momma (sic)." In another picture, featuring Dogg and Worthington, the wrapper wrote, "Until we meet again." Worthington's cause of death remains unknown at the moment.

Collaboration with Dogg

Worthington's various collaborations with rapper brother

Worthington began as a roadie for Dogg before moving on to ventures like Snoop Dogg Skateboards and becoming his tour manager. He also made music with the hip-hop group Lifestyle, releasing their only album, Liquid Cocaine, in 2003. In a 2016 Vice interview, Worthington shared that he co-wrote Be Thankful for Dogg's rap group The Eastsidaz's debut album in 2000.

More on work front

Worthington's role in music industry

Worthington chose to focus on the business side of music rather than performing. In the Vice interview, he said, "My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like, 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.'" "I love meeting people and talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person," he had said.

Tough times for Dogg

Dogg's daughter recently had health scare

The news of Worthington's passing came about a month after Dogg's 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, experienced a "severe" stroke in mid-January. He shares his daughter with his wife, Shante Broadus. After her health crisis, Dogg told People at his film The Underdoggs' premiere that his daughter was "doing a little bit better." When asked if the incident put life into perspective for him, he said, "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."