'BABYMONS7ER' releases on April 1

By Aikantik Bag 02:45 pm Feb 28, 202402:45 pm

What's the story YG Entertainment's newest girl group, BABYMONSTER, has excitedly revealed their debut mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, set to release on April 1. The announcement was made on Wednesday, via their official social media handles. The album title cleverly incorporates the number 7, representing the group's seven talented members. BABYMONSTER has already captured fans' hearts with their debut digital single, BATTER UP, and anticipation is high for their first mini-album.

Excitement

Promotional events lined up for release

A thrilling teaser for BABYMONS7ER was shared on social media, giving fans a sneak peek of one of the album's tracks. Alongside the album's release, a music video for the title track will also be unveiled. Fans are looking forward to a pre-release single as part of the K-pop group's promotional activities. To celebrate the album's release, BABYMONSTER has planned an exclusive online fan signing event for those who purchase BABYMONS7ER.

