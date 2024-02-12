Top American musicians' catalog deals

What's the story Artists spend a lifetime building, embellishing, and nurturing their work. When they inch closer to retirement, business gets a little lull, or they pass away (among other reasons), a music conglomerate is entrusted with making utmost use of their creative gems. Unsurprisingly, big bucks are involved in such deals. Take a look at some of the most expensive musical catalogs.

Michael Jackson

Half of Michael Jackson's publishing and recorded masters' catalog was purchased by Sony Music Group at the end of 2023. Per reports, the deal closed somewhere in the vicinity of a whopping $1.2B to $1.5B. The deal also comprised non-Jackson-authored songs from his Mijac publishing catalog, including works by artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jackie Wilson, and Curtis Mayfield.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen—known as a pioneering figure of heartland rock—sold his publishing and recording rights to Sony Music in 2022. The catalog reportedly encompasses 300 songs and 20 studio albums and cost Sony $550M. "I am thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the company and people I know and trust," Springsteen said at the time of the deal.

Genesis

English rock band Genesis—formed in 1967 and comprising Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford—sold their publishing rights and some of their recorded music to Concord Music Group. The deal was finalized at $300M in September 2022. Concord now has the rights to the albums Collins, Banks, and Rutherford worked on, their individual works, and Rutherford's band, Mike & the Mechanics.

David Bowie

Warner Music got its hands on English singer, songwriter, musician, and actor David Bowie's complete catalog in 2022 for about $250M. This includes Bowie's all 26 albums and his posthumous studio album Toy, which came out in 2021. Before this deal, in September 2021, Bowie's estate had already given Warner Music worldwide rights to his music from 2000 to 2016.

Bob Dylan

Legendary artist Bob Dylan (Blonde On Blonde) sold the rights to his entire recorded catalog to Sony in 2022. This spans everything—from his 1962 self-titled debut album of traditional folk songs to his 2020 studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways. Sony also has the rights to his song lyrics, compositions, and future releases. The deal reportedly closed at $150M-$200M.