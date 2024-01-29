Top potential wins

Eilish and Cyrus eyeing these records

Eilish might join Paul Simon and Bruno Mars as the only artists with three Record of the Year awards if she clinches the award for What Was I Made For. This would also make her the first female and solo artist to accomplish this. Separately, Cyrus might follow suit after her father-musician Billy Ray Cyrus by winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile, making them the first father-daughter duo to win in this category separately.

Jack Antonoff's potential victory

This is Jack Antonoff's chance to join an elite group

Music producer Jack Antonoff has the opportunity to join esteemed artists such as Adele, Eilish, and Christopher Cross as the only artists to have won all four major Grammy awards if he wins Record of the Year as a producer on Swift's Anti-Hero. Antonoff has previously won Best New Artist and Song of the Year with his band Fun, and two Album of the Year awards as a producer on Swift's 1989 and Folklore.

Kendric Lamar, Foo Fighters

Other genre-specific categories and achievements

Kendrick Lamar could add to his record in Best Rap Performance with a potential seventh win for The Hillbillies. Additionally, Foo Fighters might extend their record in the Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song (But Here We Are) categories, while Metallica could secure their seventh win in the Best Metal Performance category (72 Seasons). Skrillex is also eyeing the chance to extend his record in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Rumble) and Best Dance/Electronic Album (Quest For Fire) categories.

Swift's record

Swift is looking at these accomplishments

Swift is looking at breaking her tie with Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra (three wins) and becoming the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the Year category, if she wins her fourth trophy for Midnights. She has also set her eyes upon her first Song of the Year trophy after a record-breaking sixth nomination for Anti-Hero.

Hazel Monét's possible wins

Other notable records and milestones that could be broken

Beyond these artists and groups, other noteworthy potential records this year include Hazel Monét possibly becoming the youngest Grammy winner ever at three years old if she wins Best Traditional R&B Performance for her feature on Victoria Monét's Hollywood. Moreover, Antonoff could tie with Babyface as the producer with the most consecutive wins in the Producer of the Year, Non-classical category. How many of these records will be re-scripted? February 5 (for India) will tell.

Host

Meanwhile, know about the Grammy Awards's host this year

Stand-up comedian and former television host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year. He's also a nominee, eyeing the best comedy album with I Wish You Would. Interestingly, Noah is a rare Grammy host to be nominated in the same year; the last time it happened was in the year 2005 with Queen Latifah. He recently also snagged a Primetime Emmy for outstanding talk series for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.