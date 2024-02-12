Aditya Narayan has once again landed in controversy

Aditya Narayan hits fan, snatches his phone at Bhilai concert

What's the story Host-singer Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, has landed in controversy after allegedly misbehaving with a fan at a recent concert. Narayan was reportedly performing at Rungta College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, to a full crowd when he suddenly became aggressive toward a fan. After allegedly hitting him with his microphone, Narayan snatched his phone and flung it into the crowd. Narayan hasn't yet offered any clarification on the matter.

Twitter Post

Narayan resumed his performance post the altercation

Critique

Social media users have criticized Narayan's 'arrogant' behavior

The video of Narayan's agitated actions has angered social media users, with some calling him a "spoiled brat" and a "repeat offender." One user commented, "He is just ruining his father's name nothing else. It would have been better had he learned singing from him." Another user expressed their disapproval by saying, "What is this behavior? Disgusting and cheap. This is not how you behave with a fan."

Controversies' favorite child

Narayan's previous major controversy when he fought with airport staff

This isn't the first time Narayan has made it to the news due to his haughty behavior. In 2017, a video went viral showing a verbal altercation between him and airport staff at Raipur airport. He was scheduled to fly a Raipur-Mumbai flight and was asked to pay Rs. 13,000 for excess baggage. However, the singer refused, saying he wouldn't pay more than Rs. 10,000. Narayan used non-parliamentary language against the ground staff, including a woman.

Rash driving

He was once booked for rash driving

In another incident, Narayan was arrested for rash driving in 2018 after he reportedly hit an autorickshaw with his high-end car in Mumbai. The Versova Police subsequently pressed charges, but he was let go after paying a fine of Rs. 10,000 and was granted bail immediately after. Expressing regret over the incident, he afterward told IANS, "It was an unfortunate accident...and I feel sorry for what has happened."

Career

A look at Narayan's career in showbiz

As a child artist, Narayan has appeared in movies such as Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. He has hosted reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol (different seasons) and participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where he finished as the first runner-up. Narayan has also lent his voice to songs such as Mujhe Maaf Karna, Tattad Tattad, and Ji Huzoor, among others.