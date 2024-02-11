BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates her 27th birthday on Sunday

What's the story K-pop sensation Rosé (Roseanne Park) turned 27 years old on Sunday. The renowned vocalist and dancer emerged on the K-pop scene as part of the girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. With an immense fan following, she made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R. On her birthday, let's revisit the numerous accolades and milestones that made her a global icon.

When her 'R' album topped charts globally

Rosé achieved a staggering feat with her March 2021 album, R, selling 448,089 copies in week one, setting a record as the highest figure by a Korean female soloist at that time. The lead single, On the Ground, became the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Canadian Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart, among others.

When she broke a decade-long record set by PSY

In addition to dominating global music charts, Rosé's music video for On The Ground achieved a remarkable feat by setting a YouTube record. The Korean-New Zealand singer secured the title for the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist—amassing 41.6M views. She broke the decade-long record previously held by PSY's Gangnam Style, which garnered 36M views in 2012.

She has these Guinness World Records to her name!

In 2021, Rosé secured a special Guinness World Record. She became the first artist to debut at Number 1 on the Billboard Global Chart as a solo artist (On The Ground) and group member (BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls). Until September 2021, On The Ground also held the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. BLACKPINK member Lisa's LALISA currently holds this record.

When Rosé became first female K-pop star at Met Gala

In 2021, Rosé and rapper CL scripted history as the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala. Serving as the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, Rosé graced the red carpet alongside the brand's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. Her Met Gala appearance featured a striking black-and-white Saint Laurent dress, complemented by an asymmetrical white bow, a statement choker, and elegant drop earrings.