Pankaj Udhas's prayer meeting to take place on Saturday

Pankaj Udhas's daughter Nayaab shares prayer meeting schedule

By Aikantik Bag 05:05 pm Feb 28, 202405:05 pm

What's the story The late Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26 after a long illness, will be honored in a prayer meet on Saturday, in Mumbai. The legendary singer's daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the news on Instagram on behalf of the family. The gathering will take place on the Trident Hotel's rooftop at Nariman Point from 4:00pm to 6:00pm IST.

Career

More about Udhas's legacy

Udhas was renowned for his remarkable contributions to both film music and ghazals. His unforgettable song Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam remains one of his greatest hits, still touching the hearts of listeners. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his artistic accomplishments. His funeral, on Tuesday, was attended by many colleagues, friends, and family members.

Funeral

Celebrities mourned the death of Udhas

Several celebrities expressed their sorrow upon Udhas's passing and expressed their admiration for his incredible work. Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Saira Banu, and others offered their heartfelt condolences. Notable figures from the entertainment industry, such as Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain﻿, and Shankar Mahadevan, were seen at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai, paying their final respects.