TV actor Rituraj Singh died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 59

Varun Dhawan to Manoj Bajpayee: Industry's tribute to Rituraj Singh

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:53 pm Feb 20, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian television and film actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday at 12:30am, following a cardiac arrest. He was battling pancreas-related health issues and was also recently admitted to a hospital. Upon his untimely demise, several actors, including his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan, remembered the late actor, paying their last respects to him.

Next Article

#1

Dhawan recalled meeting Singh on 'Baby John' set

Dhawan shared his condolence on social media. Posting a movie still, Dhawan wrote, "#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him a few months back on the sets of Baby John. Om Shanti." Singh portrayed Dhawan's father in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and their last encounter was on the set of Dhawan's next, Baby John.

#2

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta had this to say

Manoj Bajpayee, a friend of Singh's, also expressed his shock at his demise. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend!" Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled working with Singh and wrote: "Rituraj!!!! Can't believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends."

#3

'Thanks for being Yashpal Sir': Rupali Ganguly on Singh's death

Television actor Rupali Ganguly, Singh's co-star from Anupamaa, shared a series of pictures of Singh as Yashpal Singh on Instagram. "Your life stories, quirky sense of humor, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa .. Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark," wrote Ganguly.

#4

Other actors who remembered Singh on his passing away

Kavita Kaushik paid tribute to Singh remembering him as an incredible actor with infectious energy and the life of any party. She tweeted, "My screen father in Kutumb... Gone too soon Rituraj... May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world." Arshad Warsi, who lived in the same building as Singh and worked with him, expressed his sorrow, stating, "Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother." Sonu Sood also remembered Singh.

#5

Singh's notable work on television and in films

Singh was celebrated for his roles in popular television shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Kutumb, Ghar Ek Mandir, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Anupamaa. He acted alongside esteemed performers such as Irrfan Khan, Surekha Sikri, and R Madhavan. Singh's funeral will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to reports, his last rites and cremation ceremony will be held at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery in Jogeshwari West at 10:30am.