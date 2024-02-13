I'LL-IT debut date is here!

What's the story HYBE's BELIFT LAB has officially confirmed the much-awaited debut of their new girl group, I'LL-IT, set for March. The talented quintet, consisting of Yuna, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, was formed through the popular idol survival program RU NEXT? in 2023. This debut marks HYBE's third girl group launch in just under two years, following the successful introductions of LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans in 2022.

With LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans dominating the fourth-generation girl group scene, excitement is building for I'LL-IT's debut. The group is set to become the second idol group under the HYBE label BELIFT LAB, joining their successful senior group, ENHYPEN. As fans eagerly anticipate I'LL-IT's entry into the competitive K-pop world, their debut is predicted to make a significant splash.

