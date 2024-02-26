Singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away

What's the story Renowned Indian classical singer Pankaj Udhas has died at the age of 72 after battling a long illness. His daughter, Nayaab Udhas, announced the heartbreaking news in a statement on Monday, saying, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." May he rest in peace.

Bollywood mourned the loss of Udhas

The Bollywood industry is reeling from the news of Udhas's passing, as many have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late singer. Fans and fellow musicians took to social media to share their sorrow and honor the legendary artist. Udhas was best known for singing Chitthi Aayee Hai in the 1986 film Naam and was honored with the Padma Shri Award for his inimitable contribution to music.