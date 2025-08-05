Who was Satyapal Malik, J&K's last governor

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik died on Tuesday at the age of 79. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The hospital said he was admitted on May 11 with a complicated urinary tract infection and later developed septic shock, pneumonia, and multi-organ dysfunction. "Despite all appropriate and...medical interventions, including multiple antibiotics and cytosorb 2 sessions, including ventilatory support and critical care management, his condition continued to deteriorate," it added.

Political career Malik's political journey Malik, a Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, started his political career as a student leader and was elected as an MLA in the 1970s. He was first elected on Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket. Over the years, he switched parties multiple times, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. His first stint as governor was in Bihar in 2017, followed by his appointment as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018.

Governor roles Controversial statements against Centre It was during his tenure as the J&K Governor when Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, revoking the region's special status. He also served as Goa and Meghalaya Governor after his stint in J&K. Known for his outspoken nature, Malik often courted controversies, such as when he made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over corruption and the Pulwama attack in an interview with The Wire.

Controversial claims Relationship with BJP soured over farm laws In the April 2023 interview, Malik alleged that it was PM Modi who had directed him to "keep mum" on the security lapse that led to the death of 40 CRPF soldiers in 2019. The BJP countered by releasing videos of Malik praising their government. In another interview this year, he said no lessons were learned from Pulwama, "and that's why Pahalgam took place." His criticism of the Centre brought him closer to opposition leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.