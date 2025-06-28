One Constitution suited for country: CJI Gavai on Article 370

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday said that Dr BR Ambedkar envisioned a unified Constitution for India and never supported separate state constitutions. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Constitution Preamble Park in Nagpur , Maharashtra . The park also features a statue of Dr Ambedkar, who is known as the architect of India's Constitution.

Article 370 'If we want to keep the country united...' CJI Gavai was part of a five-judge Constitution bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The bench was headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. "When Article 370 was challenged...I recalled Dr Babasaheb's words that one Constitution is suited for a country... If we want to keep the country united, we need only one Constitution," he said in Marathi at the event.

Federalism debate Dr Ambedkar assured India would remain united CJI Gavai also spoke about the criticism Dr Ambedkar faced for advocating federalism in the Constitution. He said that during times of war, critics argued that India might not remain united due to its federal structure. However, Dr Ambedkar had assured that the Constitution would help India face all challenges and remain united, CJI Gavai said.