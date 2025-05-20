What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense to moderate rainfall in Maharashtra till May 25. However, weather experts predict that pre-monsoon rains may continue till May 31.

Pune city and nearby ghat areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall for two days.

The IMD's weather forecast indicates a western disturbance and an upper air cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra, leading to heavy rainfall on the west coast and adjoining peninsular India from May 19-25.