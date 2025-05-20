Pre-monsoon rains to continue in Maharashtra till May 31
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense to moderate rainfall in Maharashtra till May 25. However, weather experts predict that pre-monsoon rains may continue till May 31.
Pune city and nearby ghat areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall for two days.
The IMD's weather forecast indicates a western disturbance and an upper air cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra, leading to heavy rainfall on the west coast and adjoining peninsular India from May 19-25.
Weather warning
Orange alert issued for several districts in Maharashtra
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted moderate to intense rainfall across Maharashtra.
An orange alert has been issued for Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv, and Latur on May 20.
The IMD has also warned of poor visibility and lightning activities as pre-monsoon features indicate the monsoon's approach.
Rainfall impact
Lohegaon receives highest rainfall, traffic disruptions reported
Lohegaon in Pune received the highest rainfall of 39.8mm on May 19, according to IMD data. Shivajinagar recorded 7.5mm till Monday evening.
The heavy rains caused traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas, including Dhanori and Katraj.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Kerala) and adjoining peninsular India between May 19 and 25.
Weather forecast
Monsoon onset accelerated by Arabian Sea system
Weather experts believe that a cyclonic system forming near the Arabian Sea will not only bring rainfall but also help accelerate Maharashtra's monsoon onset.
"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 22nd May. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwards and intensify further," the IMD said.
Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Madhya Maharashtra, with a trough from this cyclonic circulation to Rayalaseema in lower troposphere levels.