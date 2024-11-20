Summarize Simplifying... In short In the run-up to the Maharashtra polls, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Sule and Patole of illegal Bitcoin transactions, presenting audio clips as evidence.

Sule denied the allegations, claiming the clips didn't feature her voice, and filed a criminal complaint against Trivedi for spreading false information.

Amidst this controversy, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed one voice in the audio was Sule's, calling for an investigation.

Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections is underway

Maharashtra polls: What's BJP's 'Bitcoin scam' allegation against Sule, Patole

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:59 pm Nov 20, 202412:59 pm

What's the story On Tuesday—the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections—a controversy erupted with allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and state Congress chief Nana Patole. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused them of misappropriating Bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case to influence the elections. The party presented audio recordings as evidence, claiming they implicate Sule and Patole in a conspiracy.

Former IPS officer accuses Sule, Patole of misappropriation

The allegations were first leveled by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravindranath Patil. He alleged Bitcoins were transferred into different accounts during the probe of a 2018 fraud case. Patil alleged Gaurav Mehta, an audit firm employee and key witness in the case, told him about a Bitcoin-containing hardware wallet being replaced on the orders of Amitabh Gupta, former Commissioner of Police in Pune.

BJP presents audio clips as evidence, Sule refutes allegations

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi had played the audio clips at a press conference, alleging that Sule and Patole were involved in illegal Bitcoin transactions to help the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the polls. However, Sule has denied the allegations, saying the audio clips don't feature her voice. She lodged a criminal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Pune's Cyber Cell against Mehta and Patil for spreading false information.

Sule issues criminal defamation notice against BJP spokesperson

Sule also sent a criminal defamation notice to Trivedi for making what she termed "outrightly false allegations." She said, "It's appalling that such baseless allegations are made by Sudhanshu Trivedi, yet not surprising as it's a clear case of spreading false information, the night before elections." Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar admitted one voice in the audio was Sule's. He demanded an investigation into the allegations.