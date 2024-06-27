In brief Simplifying... In brief In a humorous exchange, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil gifted a chocolate bar to Thackeray, who quipped about the upcoming state budget's potential voter incentives.

The political scene in Maharashtra has been tumultuous, with power shifts and party splits.

The BJP and Shiv Sena's alliance won the 2019 elections but later split over leadership issues, leading to a new government formed by Thackeray, Congress, and NCP.

However, internal conflicts caused further divisions, with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde leading a coup and NCP's Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle, both joining the state government. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Political rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra meet in lift

Video: Rivals Thackeray, Fadnavis stuck together while waiting for lift

By Chanshimla Varah 06:00 pm Jun 27, 202406:00 pm

What's the story On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session, political rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis found themselves waiting for the same lift, an incident that has since gone viral. When asked about this unplanned meeting, Thackeray humorously remarked, "From here on, we will do all our secret meetings in the lift." "People must have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe'," the former CM quipped while referring to the awkward situation.

Twitter Post

Watch the chance encounter of the politicians here

Chocolate exchange

Thackeray responds with humor to BJP minister's gesture

In another light-hearted interaction, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Chandrakant Patil presented Thackeray with a bar of chocolate. Responding humorously, Thackeray said, "Tomorrow you will give chocolate to the people of Maharashtra," referring to the upcoming state budget that is expected to include incentives to woo voters ahead of the election. This assembly session is particularly significant as it precedes the closely contested Maharashtra election due later this year.

Power dynamics

Shifts in political landscape ahead of Maharashtra election

The political landscape in Maharashtra has seen significant changes over the past two years. In 2019, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena fought together in the state elections and won, but later fell out over rotational chief ministership. This led to Thackeray forming a government with Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, in 2022, the Thackeray government was toppled after Eknath Shinde led a coup that split Shiv Sena, resulting in Shinde forming a government with BJP.

Party splits

Splits in Shiv Sena, NCP caused by internal conflicts

In addition, the political landscape has been riddled with internal conflicts. Like Shinde, NCP leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar, causing a division within the NCP and leading him to join the state government. Ajit was appointed deputy chief minister last year, along with Fadnavis. It was the third time Ajit took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra since 2019.