Video: Rivals Thackeray, Fadnavis stuck together while waiting for lift
On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session, political rivals Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis found themselves waiting for the same lift, an incident that has since gone viral. When asked about this unplanned meeting, Thackeray humorously remarked, "From here on, we will do all our secret meetings in the lift." "People must have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe'," the former CM quipped while referring to the awkward situation.
Watch the chance encounter of the politicians here
Thackeray responds with humor to BJP minister's gesture
In another light-hearted interaction, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Chandrakant Patil presented Thackeray with a bar of chocolate. Responding humorously, Thackeray said, "Tomorrow you will give chocolate to the people of Maharashtra," referring to the upcoming state budget that is expected to include incentives to woo voters ahead of the election. This assembly session is particularly significant as it precedes the closely contested Maharashtra election due later this year.
Shifts in political landscape ahead of Maharashtra election
The political landscape in Maharashtra has seen significant changes over the past two years. In 2019, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena fought together in the state elections and won, but later fell out over rotational chief ministership. This led to Thackeray forming a government with Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, in 2022, the Thackeray government was toppled after Eknath Shinde led a coup that split Shiv Sena, resulting in Shinde forming a government with BJP.
Splits in Shiv Sena, NCP caused by internal conflicts
In addition, the political landscape has been riddled with internal conflicts. Like Shinde, NCP leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar, causing a division within the NCP and leading him to join the state government. Ajit was appointed deputy chief minister last year, along with Fadnavis. It was the third time Ajit took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra since 2019.