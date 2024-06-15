In brief Simplifying... In brief In the recent Maharashtra elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, led by Shiv Sena, dealt a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reducing their seats from 23 to 9.

The MVA's success has prompted its leaders to plan to contest future assembly elections together, with seat-sharing based on merit.

The election results mark a shift in power dynamics, challenging the BJP's previous dominance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

MVA leaders thank public for their support

Why Sharad Pawar 'thanked' PM Modi at MVA press conference

By Chanshimla Varah 04:45 pm Jun 15, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Prithviraj Chavan, held a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to thank the public for their support in the Lok Sabha elections. Simultaneously, Pawar seized the opportunity to take potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him for MVA's strong performance in Maharashtra. "Wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank him," Pawar stated.

Future plans

MVA coalition to contest together in upcoming elections

Swayed by the MVA's success, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray announced that the MVA will also contest together in the upcoming assembly elections. He expressed gratitude toward citizen groups and YouTube channels for their contributions during the elections. Thackeray also made it clear that those who left him will not be taken back into the party. "What happened to the narrative of good days, what happened to Modi's guarantee?" he questioned, hailing MVA's victory as a fight to save democracy.

Coalition dynamics

MVA leaders discuss coalition dynamics and future strategy

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Chavan highlighted the democratic nature of the coalition, stating there is no big or small brother within the alliance. Elaborating on the decision to contest the assembly election together, he said, "A decision has been taken to decide the seat-sharing formula based on merit, for which discussion for each and every seat will take place, and decisions will be taken accordingly."

Election outcome

Maharashtra election results deal blow to BJP

Maharashtra was among the three states that handed the biggest blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent elections. The election saw a drop in the BJP's tally to nine seats from 23 won in 2019, reducing the NDA's total to 17 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. This was in sharp contrast to the Sena-BJP alliance's 43-seat win in 2014.