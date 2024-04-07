Next Article

The BJP has set a target of winning 370 of the 543 seats

BJP's concern grows over 165 seats in 8 states: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 12:17 pm Apr 07, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may experience electoral shortfalls in eight crucial states, including Maharashtra and several southern regions of India, the Lokmat Times reported. An internal survey conducted by the party suggests that the party and its allies may face difficulties securing approximately 165 seats. These challenges are primarily expected in areas where their alliances appear weak or have been unsuccessful.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has set a target of winning 370 of the 543 seats and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections. If the benchmarks are met, it will be the third time the NDA will form a government under PM Modi. This means the NDA will have to trump the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a multi-party political alliance of 40 political parties formed to challenge the ruling government in the upcoming elections.

Survey findings

Internal survey raises questions on BJP's election prospects

According to the report, the internal survey has cast doubts on the BJP's prospects in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. These findings have emerged despite Prime Minister Modi's vigorous campaign for this year's Lok Sabha elections under the slogan "Ab Ki Bar 370 Par and 4 Jun Ko 400 Par." The survey results prompted a meeting at PM Modi's residence with key party leaders to discuss these concerns, the report added.

Strategy meeting

BJP leaders discuss election strategy amid concerns

The meeting was attended by key party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. The discussion primarily focused on Maharashtra, currently ruled by a coalition government of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). At the meeting, the leaders reportedly expressed apprehension that anti-incumbency sentiments could negatively impact their position in this region.

State challenges

BJP faces potential setbacks in Bihar and other states

Bihar is another state causing concern for the BJP, despite an alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU). The political atmosphere is reportedly unfavorable, which could potentially hinder the NDA's goal of securing all 40 seats in Bihar. Unsuccessful alliances in Odisha and Punjab, along with a broken tie with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, could also prove costly for the party. The arrests of Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal may further contribute to potential losses.

Southern outlook

BJP's election prospects in southern states

In southern states too, the BJP is not very optimistic, with the exception of Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, an alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could secure two seats, and one or two seats might be won in Tamil Nadu. In the lead-up to the election, PM Modi was seen campaigning extensively in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, hoping to change the BJP-less landscape. Regional parties and the Congress have traditionally thrived in southern states.