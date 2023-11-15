Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi Police questions 19-year-old from Bihar

By Riya Baibhawi 05:38 pm Nov 15, 202305:38 pm

A 19-year-old Bihar native has been questioned by the Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has questioned a 19-year-old Bihar native regarding a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna that recently went viral on social media. The police claimed that the man initially posted the video on his social media account before sharing it elsewhere. Per PTI, he was issued a notice to partake in the investigation since Mandanna's deepfake video appeared first on his social media handle. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in relation to the case.

Why does this story matter?

A deepfake video of Mandanna went viral on X and Instagram earlier this month. In the clip, a woman could be seen dressed up in a black top and shorts and entering an elevator. After the video went viral, a journalist clarified that the woman in the clip was Zara Patel, allegedly a data engineer, and not the actor. Later, Mandanna termed the deepfake "extremely scary" and highlighted the potential harm caused by technology misuse.

Youth claims video downloaded from Instagram

Per the Delhi Police, the Bihar man claimed he downloaded the video from an Instagram account, but further investigation is underway. He was instructed to appear before the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit with his mobile phone allegedly used to upload the clip. An officer stated they were examining all aspects of the case. Notably, the IFSO Unit has also written to Instagram's parent, Meta, for the video's URL and other details to identify the accused.

FIR registered under IPC and IT Act sections

The ongoing investigation is based on a first information report (FIR) filed on Friday (November 10) at the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell. The FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to forgery and defamation. It also evoked Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. Notably, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the city police, urging action against those involved.